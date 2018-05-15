Sara Sampaio’s Heel Gets Caught In Feathered Gown At Cannes: See Wardrobe Malfunction

Sara Sampaio learned the hard way that looking fab comes with a price. Sometimes that includes getting your dress and your heels caught in awkward places!

Sara Sampaio, 26, looks fabulous in anything. But even Victoria’s Secret Angels can have a wardrobe malfunction, especially when they’re wearing an elaborate gown and very high heels. The Portuguese model had not one, but two fashion snafus on May 15 at the Cannes Film Festival, when she attended the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Sara looked, ironically, like an angel in a feathery, sheer Ralph and Russo white dress. It featured a thigh-high split, a plunging neckline and a trailing train.

She looked stunning on the red carpet, but she was in danger of tripping and falling over when her strappy heels got caught in the hem of her dress. We’re impressed though, because in a photo snapped at that exact moment, she was graceful and unfazed as she attempted to free herself. Sara could easily have broken into a sweat, but instead she calmly handled it and was back posing for pics as though nothing had happened. Nice work!

But then something did happen, later on that night. After she came out of the theater her hem got caught again. This time it was a pesky, pavement marker, according to the Daily Mail, which obtained the photos.

If Sara was annoyed by the little problems with her dress, she didn’t show it on the night or on Instagram on May 15, when she gushed about the gown. She wrote, “What a dream!!! At the Solo premiere today!!! Thank you @ralphandrusso for this custom dream of a dress!!!!” Sara’s fans loved it too. One wrote, “Jaw dropping. This is amazing.” Another person was even more dramatic, writing, “Wow u look like a cloud fairy come to earth!! Stunning.” As for the new Star Wars flick, Sara gave that the thumbs up too. She wrote, “PS: the movie was soooo good.”