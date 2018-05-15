Nikki Bella Reveals She & John Cena Only Slept Together ‘30 Days’ In All Of 6 Month Engagement

Uh, what?! John Cena may want to get back together with Nikki Bella, but she just revealed they only spent 30 nights together while engaged for six months. Could this have led to their split?

As much as we didn’t want to accept the news that John Cena and Nikki Bella were calling it quits, it seems like there were some MAJOR red flags in their relationship all along. In a new trailer for Nikki’s E! show Total Bellas, which was filmed before their split, Nikki revealed how abandoned she felt in her relationship with John. “What people don’t realize about my relationship is I’m alone a lot,” Bella explained. “To be honest, since we’ve gotten engaged, John and I have probably shared our bed together maybe 30 days total out of, like six months,” she continued. Of course, their not sharing a bed could have been due to their busy schedules, but it’s certainly alarming.

Sadly, this isn’t the only bad sign. Back in 2013, John forced Nikki to sign a 75-page contract before she could move into his home. “I just don’t understand it. I just don’t know what to feel. I’m so confused. It kind of makes me second-guess where John and I stand in our relationship. I love John but maybe he knows that he doesn’t want to be with me forever?” Nikki shared with her sister Brie Bella on season 1 of their other show Total Divas. This definitely could have been another reason for their split after 6 years together.

However, now that they’ve spent some time apart, John is starting to rethink things. “I still would love to marry Nicole. I still would love to have a family with Nicole. There was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended. There’s been a lot of speculation recently about me being seen in public, and everyone’s thinking like, ‘Oh John Cena’s enjoying the single life.’ No, I was supposed to be married and have a honeymoon over these two weeks,” John shockingly explained during an appearance on the Today Show on May 14. Wow! We certainly wish them the best during this difficult time as it’s clear hope is still very much alive.