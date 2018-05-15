Nikki Bella Admits She Could Still Get Back Together With John Cena: ‘There’s Definitely Hope’

It’s not over yet! A month after confirming her split from John Cena, Nikki Bella admitted there’s ‘definitely’ a chance the two could get back together. Is a reconciliation in the works!?

Nikki Bella was absolutely heartbroken when she announced her split from John Cena on April 15, but one month later, she’s in much better spirits. When a photographer caught up with her on the NYC streets on May 14, she even revealed that getting back together could be an option for her and John! “I mean, there’s always a chance, right?” she told The Blast. “A chance for anything in life. He is absolutely an amazing man and sometimes you don’t have to rush to the altar. So there’s definitely hope.”

This quick catch-up came just hours after John appeared on the Today show and professed his love to Nikki, even admitting that he’d be willing to have kids with her now. This was something that he was very against throughout the five years of their relationship, so it’s quite a declaration! Even Nikki said she was left at a loss for words by his confession. The WWE star actually didn’t see the interview when it aired, but when someone told her about it on the red carpet at NBC’s upfronts, she responded, “Wow. I’m speechless. That’s crazy.”

Nikki and John were supposed to get married on May 5, but called the wedding off just weeks before in a move that completely shocked their fans. Since then, they’ve both kept busy — he was doing crazy press for his movie, Blockers, while she was out and about promoting her apparel line and wine collection with sister, Brie Bella.

However, Nikki and John confirmed that they’ve been talking since the breakup, and a May 9 report from Us Weekly claimed the two are still spending some nights together. Could they really be getting back together?!