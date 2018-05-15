Monica Raymund Exits ‘Chicago Fire’ After Show Renewed for Another Season: See Shocking Message

It’s true, ‘Chicago Fire’ fans; Dawson won’t be returning for season 7! Monica Raymund announced on Twitter that she’s leaving the show. See the message she tweeted to her fans here!

This is truly shocking! Monica Raymund, who has played Dawson on Chicago Fire for six seasons, announced through a statement on Twitter on May 15 that she’s leaving the show. Chicago Fire just got picked up for a seventh season, but unfortunately, the fan-favorite paramedic won’t be a part of the NBC drama. Her handwritten statement reads: “It has been an honor to play Dawson on Chicago Fire and one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I am so thankful for the journey and especially to all of you for watching, but I have made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next chapter in life. I’ll always be proud to have played a fierce paramedic with such an incredible cast and crew. On to the next! See you on the ice. Love, Monica.”

We’re so bummed, but what a beautiful message to her fans. Chicago Fire viewers actually had an inkling that Dawson might not be back on the show. The season six finale left Dawson’s future at the fire station up in the air. After having a huge fight with Casey about having children, the episode ended with Dawson walking up to Chief Hatcher and asking for more information about joining the relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Did that mean Dawson would be leaving the fire station for good? Fans were waiting with bated breath to find out in the season seven premiere!

It’s unclear how Chicago Fire is actually going to write off Dawson’s character, but having her go to Puerto Rico seems like a safe bet. We’re going to miss Monica so much!