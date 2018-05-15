Meghan Markle’s Dad Will Miss Royal Wedding – Getting Heart Surgery ASAP

Poor Meghan and her dad. Instead of taking a potentially risky flight to London after a heart attack, he will now undergo major surgery tomorrow, Wed morning.

Meghan Markle will have to go to plan B and get her mom or another nearest and dearest to walk her down the aisle. Her dad, Thomas, will have emergency heart surgery on Wed, March 16. Thomas suffered a heart attack a week ago and unfortunately suffered new strong chest pains after he was released from the hospital. He told TMZ.com that his heart had been “seriously damaged” by the initial attack, which he blamed on his son, Thomas Jr., who wrote a letter to Prince Harry, warning him not to marry Meghan. Nice family. Thomas Markle is currently re-hospitalized and had been undergoing a battery of tests to discover what was causing serious new symptoms. Now, he reports to the site that he needs surgery first thing tomorrow morning, to clear a “blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed,” in his heart.

No doubt, he’s heartbroken, as is Meghan, who had texted love to her dad and concern with his health, even after he created another embarrassing family scandal for her, by making a deal to allow paparazzi to take photos of him prepping for the wedding. Nevertheless, missing the wedding is the right move for him in this situation, agrees Dr. Tanya Dutta, a top cardiologist at Westchester Medical Center in New York, who spoke to Hollywoodlife.com exclusively. Dr. Dutta warned that the ten and a half hour, 5,400 mile flight from Los Angeles to London could have definitely put his health at risk. “It would be very concerning because of the fact that he had to be readmitted to the hospital. It meant that whatever treatment ie medication wasn’t enough for what he was suffering from,” she explained. “There would have been a risk because of the length of the flight. He could have had another heart attack or symptoms like chest pressure or shortness of breath – and on a flight, where there’s no one to treat him.”

The problem with the flight to London is that the plane couldn’t have landed for hours over the Atlantic, she pointed out. And even once it did, it could have taken a long time to get to a hospital for treatment. Dr. Dutta also warned that if Markle had had a second heart attack on the plane trip and it was massive, it could have led to death, if not treated quickly.

Before docs ordered the new surgery, Thomas definitely felt torn between being health wise, and a devoted dad. “I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle,” he bemoaned.

We totally understand. But we bet that Meghan would much rather that her dad miss her big moment and be around for a long life, rather than risk all for her wedding.