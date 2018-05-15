Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Why Canceling Wedding ‘Isn’t An Option’ After Dad’s Health Scare

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have no plans to postpone their wedding on May 19 despite the fact that Meghan’s father is suffering heart issues and won’t be able to go. Find out why it definitely will go on!

Meghan Markle‘s father, Thomas Markle, may not be heading to England for Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry, 33, but multiple sources tell us it looks like the royal event will still go on as planned and there’s very good reason for it. “As stressed and upset as Meghan is right now over her father, canceling or postponing the wedding isn’t an option she’s even considering, once source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Meghan wants to marry Harry more than anything and can’t wait to be his wife, so upsetting as it is, the wedding will have to go ahead without her dad being there.” It’s a good thing too considering 600 guests are expected to be present on the big day along with 2 billion people viewing worldwide. With all that pressure, postponing the big day would definitely cause a lot of issues.

Although the wedding is set to go on, 36-year-old Meghan is still very concerned for her father and plans to keep him on her mind throughout the big day. “Meghan wants to know how her Dad is doing at all times,” another source told us. “She is happy that her Dad will still be able to see the wedding since it is going to be everywhere even though she would have loved for him to be there in person. As for who will give her away, those decisions are still being made.” It’s not definite yet but Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, will most likely be the one to walk Meghan down the aisle. “Meghan’s mom has said she is happy to step in and walk Meghan down the aisle in place of Thomas, and it looks like that’s what will happen unless there’s some kind of miracle on Thomas’s end, which is looking highly unlikely,” the source continued.

The soon-to-be bride’s dad reportedly has to undergo a serious heart procedure on May 16 after suffering a heart attack last week which is his latest reasoning for not making the wedding. He previously went back and forth about whether or not he was attending in the last few days but this latest decision looks like it may be the final one. We wish Thomas a healthy procedure and hope Meghan, Prince Harry and their families can continue to find happiness on the wedding day.