Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton’s Makeup Must-Haves: Will They Rock At The Royal Wedding?

The royal wedding will be viewed around the world and Kate and Meghan’s beauty looks will be front and center! We have details on some of their favorite hair and makeup products! See what they shop for below!

Kate Middleton, 36, has a pretty signature beauty look — nude or pink lips, a slightly smokey eye and gorgeous, bouncy curls. It’s been known that Kate is a fan of Urban Decay’s Naked palette (along with the rest of the world)! The cult-favorite palette contains 12 shades that range from light to dark, with matte and shimmering finishes. It’s the perfect every day palette! Kate reportedly amplifies her lashes with Lancôme’s Hypnose Mascara. Her hairstylist Cook Tucker always uses L’Oreal Elnett on Kate’s gorgeous hair — it’s another celeb and editor favorite that actually just won in our Beauty Awards!

Both Kate and the soon-to-be-royal Meghan Markle, 36, are fans of Kérastase shampoo and conditioners. Meghan was quoted on BeautyBanter.com back in 2013, saying that she used Kérastase religiously. Specifically, the Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin 1 shampoo, the Kérastase Nutritive Lait Vital conditioner and the Kérastase Nutritive Masquintense. The line ALSO won in our Beauty Awards, as a celeb stylist pick by Jennifer Yepez, who works with stars like Bella and Gigi Hadid and Salma Hayek.

Another styling favorite of the girls is the Kérastase Serum Oléo-Relax –– this product helps with frizz control, plus provides volume, shine and bounce to hair. Something Kate and Meghan always seem to have! We can’t wait to see them both at the royal wedding!