Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Realized Tristan Was The One She ‘Belongs’ With

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on May 15 to post a cryptic message that seems to mean she’s planning on staying by baby daddy Tristan Thompson’s side despite his painful cheating scandal. See her post here!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, took to her Instagram story on May 15 to post an interesting message that seems to have a hidden meaning regarding her relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, and it looks like she’s staying with him!”It’s all about who you look for in a crowded room. That’s where your heart belongs to,” the message, which appears to be a popular quote, said. The parents of one-month-old daughter True Thompson have been seen out and about around Cleveland, OH a lot lately so it definitely appears they’re trying to work things out despite Tristan’s shocking cheating scandal, which revealed he allegedly cheated on Khloe with up to five women.

Khloe’s forgiving behavior when it comes to the scandal has been shocking to a lot of her followers. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been staying in her beau’s city since before True was born and it looks like she’s not leaving anytime soon. She even recently showed up to one of Tristan’s basketball games with the Cleveland Cavaliers so she’s definitely standing by her man. Khloe has yet to directly comment on her relationship status with Tristan but she’s been open about her new precious bundle of joy!

Khloe’s openness about True has included her posting some adorable pics and videos of the sweet baby girl on social media and even answering fans’ questions about her. She even sounded like a proud mama when she insisted that True looks just like Tristan in a response to a fan. We’re not sure where Khloe and Tristan will go from here but we wish them both happiness no matter what they decide!

We hope both Khloe and Tristan are thoroughly enjoying their time with True!