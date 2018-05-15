Kailyn, Leah & Chelsea Threaten To Quit ‘Teen Mom 2’ After Blowout Fight With Jenelle & Briana

Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska are done trying with their co-stars Briana DeJesus and Jenelle Evans. It’s gotten so bad that they even want to ‘walk away’ from the show. Watch the trailer here!

If you’re a fan of Teen Mom 2, you know it’s full of drama. However, even it’s stars are getting tired of it. Well, that is if Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus are involved. In a sneak peek for next week’s episode, cast members Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska threaten to leave the show after an intense fight with Briana and Jenelle. “Briana flipped out on [Leah] last night,” Kailyn told executive producer Morgan J. Freeman. “Making her cry and stuff. This is not okay,” Kailyn continued. Yikes! WATCH THE CLIP HERE!

And while it’s unclear as to what lead up to the fight, we know Kailyn and Briana have their own issues. As many of you may know, Kailyn’s ex-husband and baby daddy Javi Marroquin began dating Briana, and although they have since split, it’s caused major strife in their relationship. So, you can understand why Kailyn is on edge after Briana allegedly attacked Leah. “What’s happened last night and today is unacceptable on all levels,” Kailyn continued. “I don’t want to be part of this. The culprit of this is jenelle and Briana,” Kailyn said.

“What we do we do about Jenelle and Briana so we don’t feel like we need to walk away from the show? I can’t speak for them, but I will. If all three of us band together and we’re done, then what?” Kailyn threatened. But, it’s not only Kailyn and Leah. Chelsea has also had her own issues with both Briana and Jenelle in the past. And sadly, they aren’t the only ones who feel this way. Chelsea’s dad even hinted that something should be done to Jenelle after she allegedly pulled a gun on a man during a road rage fight.