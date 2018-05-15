John Travolta: ‘Saturday Night Fever’ Star Pulls Edgy Dance Moves As 50 Cent Performs– Watch

John Travolta’s ‘Grease’ days are over, but he’s still got Danny Zuko’s moves. The famous actor busted a move on stage with 50 Cent, and fans are trolling him. Watch the video here!

Work it! John Travolta, 64, proved he’s still got it when he hopped on stage with 50 Cent, 42, at a Cannes Film Festival after party on May 15. In the clip posted by The Shade Room, John can be seen showing off his “dad moves” accompanied by some pretty impressive footwork while listening to 50’s hit “Just A Lil Bit.” Can you believe this?! And in addition to his dancing, John looked dapper in a velvet two-piece suit. Of course, fans are living for the epic moment as some took to Instagram to express their adoration. “This might be one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen,” one fan commented underneath the post. Take a look at the hilarious clip below!

“John is a freaking LEGEND okurr,” another user said. TBH, we couldn’t agree more. However, not everyone was too enthused by his moves. “Lol I feel like most white older men dance like this,” one fan said jokingly. “So, this is where his career has come to…sad,” another user commented. Yikes! That definitely wasn’t nice. But, to John’s defense he looks really good to be in his 60s, let alone dancing on stage with a rap icon. I mean, come on. Also, who knew he and 50 cent were besties?!

Nevertheless, it’s been a pretty eventful day for the American Crime Story star. Before showing out on stage, John, wearing the same velvet suit, his wife Kelly Preston, and their children made a stylish red carpet appearance at the premiere of his new film Gotti. Kelly looked just as ravishing in embellished gown with a tulle skirt. We’re obsessed!