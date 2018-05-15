8 Stars With Moms Who Have Rocking Bikini Bods Just Like Them: Jada Pinkett Smith & More

Like mother, like daughter, right? Some of the hottest celebrities happen to have the hottest moms, and you’d be amazed at their bikini bods. See sexy pics of celebs’ moms rocking two-pieces!

They got it from their momma! We just found out that Jada Pinkett Smith‘s been hiding the fact that she has a hot AF mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, who loves to don a good bikini. Adrienne’s somehow 64 years old and has a rock-hard six pack, which she recently showed off in a neon striped bikini on Instagram. Jada’s mom keeps her figure by boxing, weight lifting, swimming, and hiking, if her Instagram pics are any indication. You can see the full-length version of her flirty poolside selfie below!

This seems a little like cheating, but we have to include some moms who are famous in their own rights. She gave birth to supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, but once upon a time, Yolanda Foster was also a model. Despite being in her 50s, Yolanda’ kept it tight, and looks arguably just as good in a bikini as they do! Same goes for Kris Jenner. The woman has had six kids, and is now grandmother to eight grandchildren, but she manages to look incredible in bikinis and sports bras. How is that even possible?! Well, gorgeous women like Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner had to get it from somewhere! One day, their kids might be famous, too, and we’ll be doing this all over again with the KarJenner women.

For more pics of seriously sexy mothers with famous daughters, like Tina Knowles-Lawson (mom to Beyonce and Solange), Tish Cyrus (Noah and Miley), and more, scroll through our gallery above. Seriously; you’re going to be absolutely stunned by these photos!