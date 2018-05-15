Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian & More Who’ve Been Called Out For Spray Tans Gone Wrong

So many stars love getting their spray tan on, but sometimes the bronzing process isn’t as as successful as they’d like! Check out Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian & other celebs who have been dissed over botched spray tans!

Certain celebs just love getting tan and occasionally, instead of lying out in the sun for hours, they’ll opt for getting a spray tan… with mixed results. Recently, Selena Gomez, 25, attended the 2018 Met Gala and while she stunned in her flowing white gown, some felt like she missed the mark with her tanned appearance, which some haters called “fake-looking”. And while the spray tan look was apparently the result of bronze makeup, even Selena commented on her appearance by posting a video of herself from the Met Gala where she’s running away from the camera, with the caption, “Me when I saw my pictures from MET.” Hey — least she has a sense of humor about it!

But she’s not the only celebrity who has been called out for spray tans gone wrong. Stars like Kim Kardashian, 37, and Christina Aguilera, 37, have also joined this cosmetic trend. And what list of celebrity spray tans would be complete without mentioning the one and only Snooki? However, possibly the most notable spray tan mishap goes to Paris Hilton for her look at the MTV Movie Awards back in 2003.

And finally, there’s Donald Trump, 71. Not only does Trump routinely get a spray tan, he also seems to have a preternatural orange glow about him consistently. Out of all the celebs, his spray tan just does not quit and as a result, Donald receives the most constant criticism for it. While you reconsider going bronze in a tanning salon near you, check out all the celebs who have had spray tan fails in our gallery above.