Azealia Banks Defends Herself As Feud With Cardi B Rages On: I’m A ‘Real, Objective Free-Thinker’

Cardi B and Azealia Banks are at it again! We’ve finally got another fiery response from Azealia after Cardi called her out for being a hypocrite. And, Azealia’s on the defense, saying her disses are ‘purely free-thinking’!

Azealia Banks, 26, appears to have just pulled a page out of a philosophy book with her latest response to Cardi B, 25. So, we’re just going to leave this one right here. — “Speaking one’s mind doesn’t equal activism. Everyone is flawed. I simply see things from MY eyes and MY point of view,” Banks said in response to Cardi’s comments that Banks is a hypocrite for supporting things after she disses them. And, there’s more…

Banks continued (via Instagram story): “When I speak on anything it is purely to open the discussion for people who may or may not be thinking the same things. The concept of me ‘attacking’ other women is a hard one to process because it’s subjective and purely an analysis of what YOU see. But I will say that brushing the core of the things I say off as pure negatively is not at all reflective of the REAL, insightful and objective free-thinker i am. I’ve been at this free thinking shit for a LONG TIME. When I ignite these discussions surrounding black cultural affairs, it’s to make sure that the things we are consuming and validating are acceptable and worthy of inclusion into our culture, psyche and lifestyles. And if something’s don’t work for me, I’m allowed to make the personal and artistic choice to consume what I see, as I see fit.”

Banks’ strong-worded reply comes after Cardi publicly blasted her, following Banks’ comment that Cardi is a “caricature of a black woman.” Oh, you’re not caught up yet? — Let us explain…

First off, the Cardi and Azealia feud has been going on for quite some time now. However, here’s the latest. Azealia proudly confirmed that she did indeed call Cardi an “illiterate untalented rat,” when asked if it were true during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on May 11. Azealia went on to slam Cardi further, saying “black women’s culture” had intelligent conversations because of artists like Beyonce who released her ‘Lemonade’ album, “then everything just kind of changed. And then it was like, Cardi B.”

Cardi then hit back in a comment on Instagram. She alluded that Azealia was a hypocrite because she actually dissed Beyonce, 36, and “Lemonade” on Twitter in 2016; which, yes, yes Azealia did do that. Cardi went on to accuse Azealia of bleaching her skin, but trying to be an “advocate” for “black women’s culture” at the same time. After her clap back, Cardi, who is nearing her due date, deleted her Instagram account. Therefore, it’s unclear if she’s even spotted Azealia’s latest post. But, we’re sure this one’s far from over!