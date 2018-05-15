Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Make Split Instagram Official By Unfollowing Each Other On Instagram

Love is truly dead…again! After nearly two years together, Ariana Grande and Mac Miller did the most brutal thing exes can do after calling it quits: hitting that UNFOLLOW button!

Alas! Love is no more…or, at least, it’s no longer following Ariana Grande, 24, and Mac Miler, 26, online. The two made their breakup Instagram official – the most officially official there is – by unfollowing each other on the ‘Gram, according to Cosmopolitan. While on the surface, two exes deciding they need some space online would be no big deal, but since Ariana and Mac claim to still be friends and “love each other dearly,” per Cosmo, the unfollowing raised a few eyebrows.

Ariana even used Instagram Stories to sing the praises of her ex. “This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet, Malcolm McCormick,” she wrote on May 10, using Mac Miller’s real name! “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of hour our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!” This was an incredibly sweet gesture, which raises the question: if this is how she feels about Mac, why did they break up?

Supposedly, the breakup was a mutual decision by both parties. Ariana and Mac were reportedly just too busy, with their separate schedules taking up all their time. What a bummer. The split ended a near two-year relationship, one that stemmed from a loving friendship the two started in 2012. There were even reports that the two considered getting married, and they were discussing locations for a hypothetical wedding locale.

It seems Ariana is putting on a brave face during this breakup. Even though she remains positive online, a source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she’s “very sad and heartbroken” about the split. Ariana recognizes that Mac was there for her during “the most difficult days,” including the devastating terrorist attack in Manchester. Following this breakup – and unfollowing – don’t expect her to start dating soon, as the source says Ariana will pause from love to “focus on work and her new music.”