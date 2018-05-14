You Can Win $500 Of Award-Winning Products From Our Beauty Awards — Here’s How

Do you want to win over $500 of beauty products that won BIG in our Beauty Awards? Of course do you! Enter our new contest below!

We just held the first annual HollywoodLife Beauty Awards and if you haven’t checked out the Drugstore Winners under $20 and the Luxury Beauty Winners, what are you waiting for? We tried and tested SO many great brands, and now, we are giving back to you, our readers! We are having a MASSIVE GIVEAWAY where three of you will win major prizes! All of these products won in our awards, so you know they are amazing! We are giving you three chances to win! One winner will get a prize pack valued at over $100. Another winner will get more than $250 in products, and our grand prize winner will get a massive delivery of over $500 of products!

We’re taking amazing prizes like The Beachwaver, which is one of Lea Michele’s favorite hair tools, a L’Oreal bronzer loved by Beyonce’s makeup artist Sir John, and skincare from Kate Somerville, a brand loved by celebs like Olivia Culpo, Vanessa Hudgens, Drew Barrymore and many more! We’ve got lip balm, lotion, hairspray, razors and more! We have brands you know and love like Dove and Burt’s Bees, and maybe some new ones you need to try like Wander Beauty!

Here’s how to enter!

This contest runs through June 15, 2018. We’ll be contacting the winners via email, so be sure to check your inbox! If you’re selected, you will have 24 hours to respond with your full name and mailing address (US only) so we can ship your prize. If you don’t respond within 24 hours, you will forfeit and another winner will be selected. You must be 18 years old to enter and live in the United States! Good luck!