Kyle Plush: 5 Things To Know About Teen Who Died Trapped In His Car After 2 Desperate Calls To 911

Who Is Kyle Plush? — Here’s 5 fast facts about the teen who died after being trapped in his own vehicle following two desperate call to 911 for help. Learn more about him as police try to figure out what went wrong…

1. Kyle Plush, 16, was a student at Mercy Montessori in Cincinnati, Ohio — He attended the school from kindergarten to sixth grade. “His empathy for others, love of science and relentless positivity distinguished him as a ‘small guy with a big personality,'” according to Principal Patty Normille (via AJC). Plush was remembered as “a young man of keen intelligence, good humor, and great courage, and this whole community feels this loss very deeply,” according to a statement from his school.

2. He apparently loved sports despite battling medical issues. — Plush reportedly lived with spinal developmental problems and other medical issues that effected his physical mobility. However, he loved sports, according to local Ohio reports, which say he participating in athletics at Seven Hills School as a member of the tennis team.

3. Here’s the latest involving the the investigation into his death. — On Monday May 14, Police Chief Eliot Isaac is expected to give his most comprehensive report on the case yet, after Plush’s death, one month ago. Cincinnati City Council’s Law and Public Safety Committee will meet at 9 AM to hear from Isaac about what went wrong the day Plush died.

Hamilton County prosecutors are in the midst of a full investigation to determine exactly what happened when Plush, who made two 9-1-1 calls begging for help, however, Cincinnati responders reportedly could not get to him in time. The 16-year-old called 911 twice while in the parking lot of the Seven Hills School. The second 911 operator said she couldn’t hear him, and two police officers sent to the scene didn’t find him. While on the call, one of the last things Plush said to the operator before he died were, “Tell my mom I love her.”

4. Plush’s family found him dead in his van hours after he called 911 on April 10, 2018. — At approximately 8 p.m. on the day of his death, the Plush family was contacted by a class mate of Kyle’s who said they had seen the teenager after school, headed toward the family van that was parked in the parking lot of the school. The classmate said Kyle did not show up for his scheduled tennis match. Then, the family began to check Kyle’s location using an app on his cell phone. It showed his phone was in the area of the Seven Hills school. The family contacted authorities.

The family then responded to the parking lot and located the unlocked van, where Kyle was located inside the vehicle, not breathing and unresponsive, according to the police chief in a below press conference.

5. An initial autopsy report revealed Plush died of asphyxia due to chest compression. — Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, who has said Plush became trapped by one of the seats in his gold Honda Odyssey minivan. “The young man was trapped in the third row bench seat, and it is called positional asphyxiation,” Deters said.