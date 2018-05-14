Jennifer Love Hewitt: 5 Things You May Not Have Known About ‘9-1-1’s Newest Star

Jennifer Love Hewitt is returning to TV & will join the cast of ‘9-1-1’ as its new lead! Find out five surprising facts about the actress you never knew before here!

1. She was originally credited as Love Hewitt in her earlier projects. “My mother was just going to name me ‘Love Hewitt,’” she said in 2002. “But my brother [Todd] was nine at the time, and he was afraid people would think I was a freak.” Apparently, Todd suggested the Jennifer, the name of the girl he had a crush on at the time. She finally went by Jennifer Love Hewitt, 39, for Sister Act 2 when she was 14.

2. Before getting into acting, she was a natural born singer. While performing at a livestock show when was only 3 years old, Jennifer sang “The Greatest Love of All”. A year later, she was singing “Help Me Make it Through the Night” at a restaurant-dance hall. And by the age of 9, she was made a member of the Texas Show Team, which would later go on to tour the Soviet Union.

3. She has so many interesting quirks. Like so many of us, Jennifer previously admitted to US Weekly that she watches two episodes of Friends each night before she goes to bed. She’s also afraid of flying alone, she has a fear of big birds, and she always attempts to find a Dairy Queen in every city she’s in.

4. She met her husband Brian Hallisay on the set of The Client List. In fact, Brian portrayed her husband on the series and eventually, the two went on to date in real life. They married in 2013, and now, the two share two children together — Autumn and Atticus.

5. Her big rise to fame came from a blockbuster horror film. Jennifer Love Hewitt played the lead in I Know What You Did Last Summer, which skyrocketed her astounding career.