‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Semi-Finals Begin With Solo & Duet Performances

The Semi-Finals begin on ‘The Voice’! Each of the 8 artists will perform twice — solo and a duet with another artist! Follow along with our live blog for timely updates!

We are getting closer and closer to seeing who will become The Voice 2018. Tonight’s Semi-Finals will be the last performance show before next week’s finale. Therefore, tomorrow’s eliminations are thee most important of the season. Here’s how tonight’s going to go: Each artist will perform once by themselves with a meaningful song of their choosing. — The song will have a personal story behind it. In the midst of the solo performances, each artist will also perform for a second time in a duet with another artist. The duets will blend two songs in a special way, otherwise known as a mashup.

Voting? — Fans can vote (per usual, via The Voice app or on Twitter) for all performances; And, the voting will open at the start of the show. When voting for the duets, each artist will get one vote. After this week, four artists will be eliminated and four will move onto next’s week’s finale.

(SOLO) Team Kelly Clarkson — Brynn Cartelli: The youngest contestant in the competition kicked off the Semi-Finals with a dominating and emotional rendition of “What the World Needs Now is Love” by Jackie DeShannon. Brynn chose this particular song because she wants to be an example for her generation to lead the message that the world needs more love. The judges were so moved by her performance, and that fact that she’s so young. — A+

(DUET) Kaleb Lee & Pryor Baird performed “Hillbilly Bone/Hillbilly Deluxe” and it was extra special because they’re actually good friends behind the scenes. They bond over hunting and other things they both love.

(SOLO) Team Alicia Keys — Jackie Foster, true to her heart, performance a rock classic, “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake. While the song has incredible expectations, she had a bit of help from a former member of Whitesnake, who’s also the drummer on The Voice stage. Although she didn’t need much help because Jackie killed her performance. She wanted this song to be “her anthem” because she wants to bring rock back and be a voice that says, “follow your dreams.”

TEAM STANDINGS:

Team Adam: Rayshun LaMarr

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan, Jackie Foster

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartelli, Kaleb Lee

Team Blake: Kyla Jade, Pryor Baird, Spensha Baker