20 Stars On-Trend With Teeny, Tiny Sunglasses For 2018: Kylie Jenner, Millie Bobby Brown & More

If you don’t have your go-to glasses for summer yet, you’re going to want to jump on the tiny frames trend, with the rest of these stars!

There’s no denying tiny-framed sunglasses have taken over, not just beaches, but runways, red carpets and on the streets! Timeless trendsetters, Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Millie Bobby Brown and more have been rocking these tiny shades for months and we can’t get enough of the look! Most recently, style star Kylie Jenner stunned on the Met Gala red carpet in Alexander Wang and accessorized with teeny, tiny gold cat-eye sunglasses that were bejeweled, so she couldn’t see out of them. Luckily, she had her baby daddy Travis Scott to guide her along the carpet. We will point out that those who wear the teeny glasses are usually caught looking over the top of them, instead of through them, and pictures prove that’s what Ky was doing at the Met. Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown has also brought this trend to many red carpets, wearing a pair of Chrome Hearts circular specs to the 2017 Teen Choice Awards last August! She was way ahead of her time! Then, the 13-year-old brought the look back during an NYC press trip, wearing teeny, tiny shades to visit AOL Build. Click here to see celebs rocking tiny sunglasses!

We know how much the Kadashians love Millie Bobby Brown, so it’s no surprise they’re also out there rocking teeny, tiny shades! Kourtney Kardashian, especially, is snapped out and about often rocking little sunnies. During her tropical vacation with Kim, the two enjoyed the water while ‘protecting’ their eyes with pairs of the sunglasses. While this is one of 2018’s biggest trends, the look actually is reminiscent of several ’90s action movies! You may remember Keanu Reeves and most of the cast of The Matrix wearing a pair of tiny black sunglasses, so they may own this slick trend. Oh, and let’s not forget Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen‘s colored circular specs they sported in Billboard Dad in ’98! Classic.

Other celebs that are rocking this trend include Selena Gomez, who went for the Olsen twins look with a pair of red, opaque shades. Then, Kristen Stewart most recently wore a pair while walking the carpet at Cannes. From street style to red carpet style, teeny, tiny sunglasses are the trend that you’re going to want to get behind this summer!