Rob Kardashian Supports Ex Rita Ora After She’s Slammed For New Song & Fans Are Freaking Out

Rob Kardashian may have split with Rita Ora years ago, but now he’s giving her some encouragement following the controversy surrounding Rita’s new song ‘Girls’! Check out his sweet gesture of support!

Rob Kardashian, 31, is standing by his ex Rita Ora, who has been engulfed in controversy over her new song “Girls”, which some have called out for being tone-deaf, problematic and for perpetuating queer stereotypes. Despite the fact that the two had a very rough break-up — Rob at one point took to Twitter to claim that she had allegedly slept “with nearly 20 dudes” while they were together — Rob is now showing his ex some love by praising her heartfelt apology. In a recent tweet, Rob shared her words of regret along with several raising hands emojis. Check out his tweet, and one fan’s hilarious reaction to it, below!

In response to all the backlash against her song, Rita posted a statement on Twitter in which she revealed the song was supposed to be “an accurate account of a very real and honest experience” in her life. Rita went on to say, “I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone. Looking forward, I hope that continuing to express myself through my art will empower my fans to feel as proud of themselves as I’m learning to feel about who I am.”

Before the song’s release, Rita talked about how the song was meant to be a unifying anthem (and not to the controversy that it’s become). “These past few years I’ve been so inspired by all the strong women I’ve seen who aren’t afraid to be themselves,” Rita told RapUp. “For those who aren’t afraid to rule the world, this is our anthem. A celebration of love. And of course thank you to all the fellow boss women who so kindly graced this song with me — each representing who they are and where they are from. I hope you dance your socks off with us!”

Rob Kardashian retweeting Rita Ora has me like pic.twitter.com/ADMlHjVLq3 — aisssss (@ais_l1ng) May 14, 2018

We’ll keep you posted if Rita responds to Rob’s message of support. Perhaps these two exes can become friends once again.