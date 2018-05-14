‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spinoff: Allison & Mona Reunite In First Teaser For ‘The Perfectionists’

Not only did Freeform formally order its ‘Pretty Little Liars’ spinoff to series, but fans are finally getting a first look at the 10-episode debut season! Watch the first teaser, here.

In The Perfectionists‘ first 10 episodes, fans will see Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish reprise their Pretty Little Liars roles, but these girls are not in Rosewood anymore. Instead, Allison and Mona have relocated to the town of Beacon Heights, Oregon. Allison has joined the faculty at BHU and she “doesn’t know a soul” — well, that is until Mona pops up with a pie and a very giant knife in hand. And while that visual may scare just about any PLL fan, there seems to be much worse that lies ahead.

As visuals of hot new young adults — including Sofia Carson as Ava — flash across the screen, it’s obvious that a brand new mystery is about to unfold. And then, we hear someone say, “Someone is about to snap… and kill.” Yikes! Finally, in the closing seconds, Mona’s seen sitting in a car on campus, late at night. As she looks around, BOOM — Allison smacks her hands down on the hood of the car and Mona gasps (as did we).

As we previously told you, PLL‘s spinoff — like the original series — is based on a series of Sarah Shepard novels and is being executive-produced by Marlene King. It will premiere in 2019 and also stars Sydney Park, Eli Brown, Graeme Thomas King, Hayley Erin, and Gossip Girl‘s Kelly Rutherford.

Watch the first teaser trailer for The Perfectionists above!