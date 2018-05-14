See Pic
Hollywood Life

Petra Nemcova Flashes Underwear In Major Wardrobe Malfunction At Cannes — See Pic

Petra Nemcova
REX/Shutterstock
Woah! Petra Nemcova put on quite a show when she exposed her flesh-colored underwear on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14. See the photo here!

Petra Nemcova had a total Marilyn Monroe moment…gone wrong. On the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for the BlacKKKlansman premiere on Monday, the Czech model accidentally revealed her flesh-colored underwear. It all happened when the 38-year-old’s satin white gown blew open while Petra struck a pose. Luckily, Petra looked absolutely flawless with sparkly black jewelry and her hair was styled in loose waves. She seemed pretty unbothered by the slip as she was all smiles for the rest of the night. However, she did attempt to cover up the wardrobe malfunction with her embellished silver clutch. How smart!

Interestingly, this wouldn’t be Petra’s first malfunction. In fact, it’s not the first time she flashed her underwear either! At last year’s Cannes festival, she stepped out in yet another white gown with an extremely high split. Although the dress showed off her incredibly toned legs, it also gave photographers a quick view of her underwear when she walked and posed on the carpet. So, we can imagine she won’t be too shaken up by this year’s slip up.

Petra Nemcova

And, that’s not all. Petra’s underwear made another cameo at the same Cannes 2017 festival at the amfAR Gala on May 25. Dressed in a baby blue Celia Kritharioti Haute Couture, Petra’s underwear were exposed again while posing at the high profile event. It’s safe to say, she should maybe stay away from thigh-high slits! Nevertheless, wardrobe malfunctions happen and Petra is certainly not the only celebrity to suffer one. Check out the photo from this year’s Cannes above!