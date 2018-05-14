Nikki Bella Left ‘Speechless’ After John Cena Says He Wants Her Back & Is Willing To Have Kids

Nikki Bella is in total shock after ex John Cena pleaded that he wants her back and has done a 180 on children, saying he wants to have babies with her. We’ve got Nikki’s stunned reaction.

Nikki Bella missed ex fiance John Cena‘s Today Show appearance on May 14 where he made the bombshell revelation that he still wants to marry her, he actually wants children with her — something he always resisted tooth and nail — and that he just wants them to work out as a couple. When cameras caught up with Nikki to ask her what she thought about John’s shocking epiphany, she told Extra‘s A.J. Calloway “Wow. Well, I’m speechless. That’s crazy,” when he talked to her at the NBC Universal upfronts later in the morning.

John, 41, made the heartbreaking plea when he told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb that, “I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.” The couple of six years called off their May 5 wedding and split for good in a joint statement announcing their breakup on April 15. Nikki, 34, has always wanted children but John completely refused to budge on having babies. For him its a complete 180, showing just how far he’s willing to go to insure a future with his fellow WWE star.

Nikki has been seen planning her now cancelled wedding on Total Bellas and seemed to hint that as the nuptials got closer she became overwhelmed. “I didn’t think cold feet existed, but it exists. I’m at a point in my life where I kind of lost me and I want to find me and I want to work on me. I just want John and I to live happily ever after whether its together or separate. I just don’t wants us to go down the road in life and have regrets about ‘I did this for you’ or ‘You did this for me.’ So I think its okay in relationships to take that moment,” she continued.

“I just….the day I say my vows I want to say them once and I want to fully mean them and that’s what made me hesitant. Am I ready to say these vows?” she added. Whoa! It’s sounding more and more like it was Nikki that put the kibosh on the wedding. She admitted that something happened where she decided to put things on hold and focus on herself. “I felt so much pressure from the cameras, the world, my family, John, and I think I just started taking care of everyone and forgot about me and I think that’s what caused me to say…I don’t want to say snapped, I don’t want to say breakdown but something like that, you know?” she added. After John’s dramatic plea, maybe these two will reconcile and have the future their fans have always wanted.