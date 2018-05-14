Melania Trump Shockingly Undergoes Surgery For ‘Benign Kidney Condition’ & Will Remain In Hospital

First Lady Melania Trump underwent kidney surgery on May 14 and is expected to remain in the hospital for ‘several days’, according to her office. Here’s what we know so far.

Melania Trump, 48, was admitted to Walter Reed Hospital in nearby Bethesda, Maryland, on Monday morning for an embolization surgery to treat a benign kidney condition, according to a statement from her communications director, Stephanie Grisham. The surgery was successful and without complications, and the first lady is expected to remain hospitalized for the remainder of the week for observation. Melania is said to be in good spirits post-surgery, and “looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

Not much else is known about her operation save for what was included in the statement from her office. Melania is the first United States first lady to undergo a serious medical procedure while in the White House since Nancy Reagan had a mastectomy in 1987. Prior to that, Rosalynn Carter had surgery to remove a benign breast lump in 1977, and Betty Ford also underwent a mastectomy in 1974. Her diagnosis and surgery came just weeks after becoming first lady.

President Donald Trump remained at the White House during her operation, but did speak to his wife and her doctor beforehand. He is expected to travel to Walter Reed to day to visit her.

