Kristen Stewart Takes Off Heels & Walks Cannes Red Carpet Completely Barefoot: WTF? — See Pics

Who needs shoes, right? Kristen Stewart took off her heels while walking the red carpet in Cannes and she’s pretty much relatable AF.

Kristen Stewart, 27, went barefoot on the red carpet in Cannes, and honestly, we don’t really blame her. The actress was rocking sky-high stilettos, paired with a mini chainmail dress before choosing comfort over anything else and taking off her Christian Louboutin heels. While her stylist may not be too thrilled, the star has probably never been more relatable. In 2017, Kristen, herself, spoke out about Cannes Film Festival’s formal dress code, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “There’s definitely a distinct dress code. People get very upset at you if you don’t wear heels or whatever.” She also added, “If you’re not asking guys to wear heels and a dress then you can’t ask me either.” Interestingly, there apparently an “unspoken rule” that all women must wear heels on the red carpets at the film festival. In 2015, it was reported that several women were denied access to the red carpet for Cate Blanchett‘s film Carol, because they were wearing flats. Yikes. Luckily, Kristen walked right up the stars and into the film, without a problem.

This isn’t the first time Kristen has broken fashion barriers on the red carpet or at a high-profile event. At the Venice Film Festival in 2015, Kristen kicked off her heels while wearing a stunning silver ball gown, and left her Louboutin’s on the floor. She also took off her Jimmy Choo’s while on the carpet for her film American Ultra, also in 2015. Never forget Kristen’s attachment to her Converse, which she broke out on numerous occasions, including on the 2016 Cannes red carpet, paired with a Chanel dress.

The Twilight star is currently serving on the first female-dominated jury at Cannes, which also includes Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz and Cate Blanchett. She’s looked stunning in a number of high-fashion looks throughout the festival, so there’s no doubt her feet are little tired! You do you, girl!