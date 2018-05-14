Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Furious With Caitlyn Jenner Over Mother’s Day Diss

Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian are livid about not getting any mention in Caitlyn Jenner’s message to the Kar-Jenners on Mother’s Day! A source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told HL how she & Kourtney reacted to Caitlyn’s Mother’s Day snub!

Caitlyn Jenner, 68, either forgot or purposefully left out any mention of Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, in her since-deleted Mother’s Day Instagram post, and they’re totally pissed at her! A source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about what happened when Khloe and Kourtney found out about Caitlyn’s epic slight. “Khloe and Kourtney were not surprised when they learned that Caitlyn had dissed them by leaving them out of a Mother’s Day tribute,” our source said. “Khloe feels like Caitlyn continues to show her true colors by acting out in disrespectful ways like this.”

When it comes down to it, the two sisters felt like the snub was personal. “Both Kourtney and Khloe had their feelings hurt and were disappointed by Caitlyn’s actions, and they wish that she could be more sensitive and thoughtful to the family,” our source went on to say. The Olympian originally posted a photos of Kylie Jenner, holding Stormi Webster, along with throwback pics of herself with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. In addition to the pics, Caitlyn wrote, “So blessed to have so many amazing moms in my life.” Which begs the question — uh, Caitlyn, what about Khloe or Kourtney?

Khloe apparently was already having an emotionally draining Mother’s Day. “Khloe was super emotional all day and there were many moments when she was happier than ever, holding baby True, crying tears of joy,” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Then there were other times when she was sad, missed her family and felt all alone. Along with her tears of joy, the new mom fought back tears of sadness as she missed being with her sisters in Calabasas.”