Khloe Kardashian: Why Her First Mother’s Day Was ‘Super Emotional’ & Filled With Tears

After so long, Khloe Kardashian finally spent Mother’s Day as a mom. Yet, while she was ‘happier than ever’ to have baby True, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that this day was marked by ‘sadness’ over ‘what her life has become.’

For Khloe Kardashian, 33, her first Mother’s Day as a mom was “a challenging [one],” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. Though Khloe feels blessed to have True Thompson in her life, the scandal surrounding Tristan Thompson’s alleged cheating turned what was supposed to be a joyous occasion into a mixed bag of feelings. “For years she was uncertain if she would ever become a mother,” the insider said, “so she was happy to have the gift of True [Thompson] in her life. Khloe was super emotional all day and there were many moments when she was happier than ever, holding baby True and crying tears of joy.”

“Then there were other times when she was sad,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, adding that there were times when Khloe really “missed her family” and felt alone. “Along with her tears of joy, the new mom fought back tears of sadness as she missed being with her sisters in Calabasas. The holiday was a stark reminder of what her life has become in Ohio. With Tristan on the road with his team, Khloe still spent some of the day worried about what he is doing and with whom.”

Tristan, 27, spent Mother’s Day in Boston with the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers to compete in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics. Game 2 is on May 15 in Beantown, meaning Tristan and the Cavs won’t return to Cleveland until then. Tristan plans to make up for missing KoKo’s first Mother’s Day by taking her “somewhere romantic and hot after the playoffs,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. For Khloe, dealing with Tristan’s infidelity ahead of True’s birth and his absence immediately afterward has been “incredibly difficult …and unbelievably stressful.”

If spending Mother’s Day alone wasn’t bad enough, in comes Caitlyn Jenner to rub some salt in the wound. Cait, in a now-deleted Instagram post, celebrated Mother’s Day by posting pictures of all the “amazing moms in my life.” While Cait included pics of Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and both Brandon and Burt Jenner, Cait forgot to include Khloe. While this isn’t that surprising – as Khloe and Cait’s relationship has been on the rocks for years – it’s still a bit awkward to see that Mother’s Day brand of shade.