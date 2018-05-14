Katy Perry Channeled Cher On ‘American Idol’ & The Pics Are Everything

Katy Perry totally channeled Cher on the Mother’s Day episode of ‘American Idol’ on May 13 — see the stunning side by side pics of the pop icons below!

Is that you, Cher? Katy Perry, 33, channeled the ’70s icon who continues to rule the pop world, even today! Katy dressed up almost identically to the star on the special Mother’s Day episode of American Idol, which aired on May 13. Katy rocked signature “Cher hair” — long dark locks with a center part. It was, of course, a wig, since Katy is rocking a platinum blonde pixie at the moment, but looked perfect for her ode to Cher, 71. She also wore a sequin dress with a halter neckline and cut outs on her stomach — totally retro chic!

Of course, Katy isn’t the only star who has paid tribute to Cher. Kim Kardashian just dressed up as the singer while attending her concert in Las Vegas on May 5! Kim also dressed as Cher for Halloween, alongside BFF Jonathan Cheban as Sonny Bono, in 2017. Demi Lovato has also rocked super long, sleek “Cher hair” while on stage.

Katy has rocked a ton of sparkly outfits throughout this season of Idol — see all of her sequin dresses in the gallery! She’s mainly rocked her blonde hair, but for the last three weeks, during the live shows, she has rocked dark wigs. On April 29, she transformed into Snow White for a Disney-themed episode, and on May 6, she rocked glam, old Hollywood waves. We love seeing the different and unique looks she wears every week!