Selena Gomez’s New Song ‘Confusing’ Justin Bieber: It ‘Gives Him Hope’ But Also Makes Split Harder

Even Justin Bieber is confused by the mixed romance messages in Selena Gomez’s new song ‘Back To You.’ We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how its making their split harder on him.

When Selena Gomez dropped her new single “Back To You” on May 10, the lyrics sure raised eyebrows that she may not be over ex Justin Bieber quite yet. It was Sel’s first new music since dramatically getting back together with the Biebs in Oct. of 2017, only to have the romance fizzle less than six months later. Now Justin is confused about what Selena might be trying to tell him — and the world — through her music, as she seemed to be singing about wanting to get back together with someone. “Selena’s new song has really thrown Justin for a loop, he doesn’t know what to think,” a source close to the “Sorry” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“On one hand the song is giving him hope because it proves how deep her feelings for him go. But at the same time it’s really confusing because she’s refusing to be with him and he doesn’t totally understand why. It’s a very confusing time for him and this song is only making it harder,” the insider adds. Selena seemed to be pointing her words straight at Justin when she sang “Let a couple year water down how I’m feeling about you” and “Everybody knows we got unfinished business.”

She also sang “”I wanna hold you when I’m not supposed to…” Even the chorus goes “What was there wasn’t sure. But I’d go back to you. I know I’d go back to you.” So is she leaving the door open to rekindling things yet again with Justin? Only Selena knows the answer to that. In the meantime, Justin appears to be writing a possible response track as an eyewitness caught him penning new music while hanging out poolside in Santa Barbara last week.

A source told us EXCLUSIVELY that “Justin was staying at the Ritz Carlton for a couple of days. He was all alone by the main pool all day, both days, in a robe and was writing songs. He looked deep in thought and in a creative zone. He wrote by the pool until he fell asleep. He was determined, emotional and seemed to be writing about something very close to his heart.”