John Cena Now Willing To Have Children If Nikki Bella Will Get Back Together

A heartbroken John Cena said that he still hopes that he and Nikki Bella could get back together, and as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, he’s willing to do ‘anything’ to make it happen – even start a family with Nikki!

“For anyone speculating on like what I’m doing with my life now: I still love [Nikki Bella],” John Cena, 41, said during a May 14 appearance on the Today show, per PEOPLE. He gave an update on his status following his devastating breakup with Nikki (real name Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, 34). “I still would love to marry Nicole. I still would love to have a family with Nicole. There was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended. There’s been a lot of speculation recently about me being seen in public, and everyone’s thinking like, ‘Oh John Cena’s enjoying the single life.’ No, I was supposed to be married and have a honeymoon over these two weeks.”

The breakup really rocked John, but he’s still holding out hope for a happy ending to this story. “John still has hopes he and Nikki can get back together again,” a source close to John EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “He feels totally ungrounded without her in his life and is totally heartbroken. John is now at the stage where he’s willing to do anything to get back with Nikki, and he’s made it clear that would even include having children. Nikki is John’s everything, and losing her has been his worst nightmare. All he wants is to be back with his girl again.”

John clearly made this willingness known while talking with Kathie Lee Gifford, 64, and Hoda Kotb, 53, who pointed out how it seems John has changed his tune about kids. He blamed it all on his selfishness. “If you look at me five years ago: stubborn, selfish, self-focused, life had always been about me. And then slowly over time this woman waltzes in and just steals my heart, and whether I want to realize it or not, she becomes my number one,” John said. “So I’m willing to go back on all of these things that I say. A lot of them I would hang onto just out of stubbornness. ‘I won’t have kids.’ It took a very strong look in the mirror for me to be like, ‘Why? This is person is my number one and it’s something that’s very valuable to her.’ “

“I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.”@JohnCena updates us on how he’s doing since his split with Nikki Bella. pic.twitter.com/YEJPMzXNbe — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) May 14, 2018

“I don’t want anybody else. I love Nicole and I’m really trying to support her in her trying to find whatever it is she wants that made this fall apart in the first place,” John said. “I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work and that’s so just from [his heart] and all that other stuff is B.S. I’m just trying to live life without her on a very emotional set of time.”