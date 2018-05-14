Jennifer Lopez proved she’s proud of Alex Rodriguez and his former baseball team when she danced in a sequined New York Yankees cap during an NYC performance for NBC on May 14.

Jennifer Lopez, 48, has no problem representing her long-term boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 42, and she did just that when she wore a silver sequined hat of his former baseball team, the New York Yankees, during a performance at the NBC Upfront Presentation in New York City on May 14. The dancing routine was meant to promote the upcoming second season of the dancing competition series on which she’s a judge, World of Dance, and as always, J.Lo totally owned the stage. The talented singer showed off her moves alongside a bunch of backup dancers who also sported matching Yankees caps.

Although Jennifer’s wardrobe for the performance definitely showcased her support for her beau, it’s fair to say that she was a Yankees fan long before she started dating A-Rod. In fact, she first met her hunky love during a Yankees game against the New York Mets back in 2005 when she still married to her ex Marc Anthony! We think it’s safe to say that like Alex, the team also has a special place in her heart.

Jennifer subtly showing her love for Alex by wearing the cap is not too much of a surprise considering how close the pair seem to be. Ever since they started dating back in Mar. 2017, they’ve shared many romantic moments together on red carpets and casual outings and always appear to be smitten with each other. They have often gushed about each other during interviews too so these two couldn’t be happier and we’re so excited for them! We can’t wait to see what adorable things they do next!