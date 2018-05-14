Drake Announces Epic With Migos & Fans Are Completely Freaking Out — Full List Of Dates
It’s happening — Drake is hitting the road for a tour this summer and fall with Migos! Check out the full list of dates for the Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour here!
Get excited, Drake fans! The rapper announced on May 14 that he has a big 2018 tour planned, for which he’ll be joined by the Migos. The tour is aptly named ‘Aubrey and the Three Amigos,’ and will kick off in Salt Lake City on July 26. The tour will then continue throughout August, September, October and November, wrapping up with two dates in Atlanta on Nov. 16 and 17. Right now, there are only North American dates in the U.S. and Canada listed, but hopefully more will be added for international fans! Tickets go on-sale May 18, with the pre-sale beginning May 15.
Drake has been laying low and working on new music since he wrapped up his Boy Meets World tour last fall, and his next album, Scorpion, is expected to be released in June. He’s already released two tracks, “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What,” from the album, and fans are beyond excited about what’s coming next. Plus, when he revealed the tour dates, Twitter immediately blew up with excited Drizzy followers freaking out about getting to a show.
Meanwhile, the timing of the tour is quite interesting for Migos member, Offset, whose fiancee, Cardi B, is pregnant with their baby and due this summer. It doesn’t seem like he’ll be around much for the baby’s first few months if he’s hitting the road at the end of July! Cardi also has tour plans coming up — she’s opening for Bruno Mars starting Sept. 7. It’s going to be quite a whirlwind year for those two!
Me at all 4 NYC Aubrey & The Three Amigos shows: pic.twitter.com/6h3OrpLgE9
— Tati (@tatichin) May 14, 2018
Drake + Migos tour? I’M HYPE!!! 🔥🔥🔥
— Jared Pharr (@SoPharrGone) May 14, 2018
See the full list of ‘Aubrey and the Three Amigos’ tour dates here:
July 26 — Salt Lake City
July 29 — Denver
July 31 — Kansas City
August 1 — Minneapolis
August 10 — Toronto
August 11 — Toronto
August 14 — Detroit
August 17 — Chicago
August 18 — Chicago
August 24 — New York
August 25 — New York
August 30 — New York
August 31 — New York
September 4 — Montreal
September 7 — Boston
September 8 — Boston
September 12 — Washington D.C.
September 13 — Washington D.C.
September 15 — Philadelphia
September 16 — Nashville
September 21 — Miami
September 22 — Miami
September 24 — New Orleans
September 26 — Dallas
September 29 — Houston
September 30 — Houston
October 5 — Las Vegas
October 6 — Las Vegas
October 8 — Phoenix
October 12 — Los Angeles
October 13 — Los Angeles
October 16 — Los Angeles
October 17 — Los Angeles
October 26 — San Francisco
October 27 — San Francisco
November 1 — Seattle
November 3 — Vancouver
November 4 — Vancouver
November 6 — Edmonton
November 16 — Atlanta
November 17 — Atlanta