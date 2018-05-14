‘Dancing With The Stars’ Semi-Finals: 3 More Couples Leave In The Most Shocking Elimination Yet

It’s already the semi-finals and THREE couples got eliminated before next week’s finale! You’ll never guess who went home…

It’s MVP night and the contestants are paying tributes to the most important person in their lives. Kicking off the night, Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten danced a Quickstep to the song “Bo$$” by Ray Chew Live. Her MVP was her mom, who helped her Olympic dream come true. Guest judge David Ross said it was awesome. Len Goodman said she was fighting for the finals, but lost a bit of posture. Bruno Tonioli said she had perfect timing. Carrie Ann Inaba said it was fantastic. They got a 35 out of 40!

Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe danced a Viennese Waltz to “The Rest of Our Life” by Tim McGraw & Faith Hill as a tribute to her husband. Len wanted more hold because when they were in hold, it was “great.” Bruno said she trusts Keo and that is key. Carrie Ann said she embodies the spirit of the competition. David said she reminds him of himself and his journey and said that he is super proud of her. They got a 29!

Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson did a Foxtrot to “I Got Rhythm” by Ray Chew Live for Chris’s mom, who is a DWTS super fan! Bruno loved the “razzle dazzle.” Carrie Ann said she has to deduct for a lift, but baseball player David said it was a fall into a “great catch.” Len said it was full of entertainment. They got a 33!

Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber danced a Rumba to “See You Again” by Tyler Ward. She danced for her late father, who gave her unconditional love. They got a standing ovation as she broke down in tears. “You dance with your heart open. I love to watch you,” Carrie Ann said. David said it was emotional and inspiring. Len wanted more hip action. Tonya said America’s support means everything to her. They got a 33 out of 40!

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson danced a Contemporary to “O” by Coldplay, the same song he skated to in the Olympics. He danced for his MVP, his mom. Honestly, it was one of the most beautiful dances I’ve ever seen! “That was, by far, my favorite dance of the night,” David said. Len said it mixed control with flair. Bruno said they were like two birds of paradise and it was a masterpiece. Carrie Ann said it was pure perfection. They got an almost-perfect 39! (Len gave them a 9!)

Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess did a beautiful Contemporary to “Stand By Me” by Bootstraps. His MVPs are his four brothers. It brought me to tears! Len said there was a “beautiful fluidity.” Bruno said it was loving and seamless. Carrie Ann loved his confidence. David said, “one word: smooth.” They got a 36!

For the Ballroom Battle Dance-Off, Tonya & Sasha and Jennie & Keo danced a Cha Cha to “Dance” by DNCE. Gymnast Nastia Liukin mentored the couples! Len said they both gave it their all. Carrie Ann said it was an evenly matched battle. The judges picked Tonya & Sasha (so they got two extra points), but Jennie & Keo got 60 percent of America’s vote.

Adam & Jenna and Mirai & Alan did a Jive to “Johnny B. Goode” by Chuck Berry. They had Meryl Davis as their mentor! Bruno said it comes down to taste because both routines were amazing. Carrie Ann said it was so much fun. The judges had a tie, so America’s vote for Adam & Jenna revealed the winner!

Finally, Chris & Witney and Josh & Sharna did a sexy Salsa to “WTF (Where They From)” by Missy Elliott featuring Pharrell Williams. They got some helpful advice from Von Miller. David said they both brought the heat. Len said this decision was so difficult. Bruno started striping and took his shirt off! Josh and Sharna got the two points from the judges.

In the end, we had to say goodbye to HALF of the competition! We said goodbye to Jennie, Chris, and Mirai — a total shock!

Adam and Jenna, Tonya and Sasha, and Josh and Sharna will compete in the finale next week!