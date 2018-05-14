‘DWTS’: Fans Outraged After Mirai Nagasu Was Sent Home Before Finale — See Tweets

This week’s elimination on ‘DWTS’ was pretty tough to watch. Mirai Nagasu and her partner Alan Bersten got the boot, and fans are NOT happy. See their angry reactions and shots at Tonya Harding here!

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for. With only six couples left, the competition on season 26 of DWTS was pretty sharp. On the May 14 episode, the couples danced it out in the Ballroom Battle, where two couples had to dance to the same song. So, you can understand why the stakes were so high. Unfortunately, fan favorite couple Mirai Nagusu and Alan Bersten were sent home. However, after hearing the judges comments, you’d think they were certainly heading to the next round. “You came out guns blazing, full on attacking the dance. This is the fight for the final, and you mean business,” judge Len explained.

But with a low score of 35/40, it’s clear their fight has come to an end. And like expected, fans are furious. “We all know DAMN well that Mirai got more votes than Tonya too, they aren’t fooling anyone,” one fan tweeted in reference to Mirai’s competitor and famous figure skater Tonya Harding. “Tonya over Mirai is basically a slap in the face,” another user tweeted. Yikes! Some fans even suggested that Tonya was the one who should have gotten the boot. “Mirai was robbed. Tonya should have gone home the first night,” one fan said.

we all know DAMN well that mirai got more votes than tonya too, they aren’t fooling anyone 👀 — maya 🦆 (@quadskings) May 15, 2018

Mirai was robbed. Tonya should have gone home the first night. #DWTS — C'est Moi (@flaglerdarling) May 15, 2018

However, Mirai and Alan weren’t the only couples that had to say goodbye. In total, three couples were sent home including Chris Mazdzer, Witney Carson, Jennie Finch Daigle, and Keo Motsepe. We can’t wait to see what happens on the next episode! Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC. Take a look at the angry fan reactions above!