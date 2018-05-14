They may be broken up, but that didn’t stop Channing Tatum from publicly sending his ex, Jenna Dewan, major love on Mother’s Day. See his sweet message here!

Channing Tatum is taking the definition of “friendly exes” to the next level! On Mother’s Day, the actor posted a video of himself sending love to all the moms out there, and he had a special shoutout for the mother of his own little girl, Everly. “Happy Mother’s Day everyone,” he said in the clip, posted to his Instagram story. “Jenna, Happy Mother’s Day, baby.” Whoa! Considering the two announced in April that they decided to separate after nine years of marriage, this call-out with a term of affection was definitely quite surprising…and SO sweet!

When they announced their split to their fans, Channing and Jenna promised that they’re still “best friends” and continue to remain a “family,” dedicated as co-parents to their four-year-old daughter. Just last week, it was reported that the two are still on “good terms,” with a source telling People that they “get along” and “spend some time together.” No one has filed for divorce yet, either, so hopefully there’s still chance of a reconciliation!

Channing and Jenna met while working on the movie Step Up together in 2006. They were married in July 2009, and welcomed Everly in May 2013.

In his Mother’s Day message, Channing also, of course, gave a shoutout to his own mom, as well as all the other moms out there celebrating. Check out the video above!