‘Champs Vs. Stars’: Wes Storms Off When The Stars Threaten To Throw Him Into Elimination

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of ‘The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars,’ Wes gets a taste of his own medicine when his teammates make it clear that they refuse to be controlled by him. Watch here!

Wes Bergmann is used to getting his way on The Challenge, but his teammates on this season of Champs vs. Stars aren’t letting him control things so easily! In the May 15 episode, Wes meets up with the “stars” on the blue team, Louise Hazel, Drake Bell, Casper Smart and Daniel “Boobie” Gibson, and he’s left frustrated when they let him know they’re not just going to sit back and play his game. You can watch it all go down in the EXCLUSIVE clip below!

“How about this: Moving forward, when we say things, just do them,” Wes tells the group. “We don’t need to lie anymore.” Drake explains that no one was trying to lie to Wes, they’ve simply been trying to negotiate with him, which is when Louise steps in to explain things further. “You can’t have it your way all the time, just because Wes wants what he wants,” she says. “That’s not how it works. Look at our team — we don’t have a weak player. So why would I want to take any of these other guys over you? You don’t like not being in control.”

The situation pisses Wes off, and he gets up and storms off, letting the other players know, “I got it, we’re done.”Although the champs and stars are mixed together on the red and blue teams, the game has stayed a case of champs vs. stars throughout the season, and it looks like the stars finally have some leverage!