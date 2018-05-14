21 Cuties Killing It In Corsets On The Red Carpet: See Michelle Rodriquez & More In Incredible Dresses

Nothing makes a red carpet gown super sexy like a corset top. We’ve got Michelle Rodriguez and more stars bringing the lingerie look to evening dresses.

Ooh la la! A corset top is a great way to bring any red carpet gown to the next level of hotness. Not only does the lingerie look show off a star’s tight torso, it can give a push up look for their breasts and sometimes even a little bit of peek a boo naughtiness. Michelle Rodriguez showed how it can be done to absolute perfection at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. She hit up the premiere of director Spike Lee’s BlacKKKlansman on May 14 in a black gown that featured a stunning sheer corset top. Black panels covered her boobs but the rest was so see through that the boning could be seen. MRod, 39, added black straps to the look, which included a matching sheer skirt to show off plenty of leg.

The Met Costume Gala is the Super Bowl of high fashion, and plenty of celebs have used the occasion to wear corset tops. For 2018’s event on May 7, Blake Lively, 30, embraced the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination in a sparkling gold and maroon corset top that hugged her tiny waist and gave her boobs a push-up effect. Ariana Grande, 24, also wore a corset top to her stunning and ornate Vera Wang gown. In 2016, Emma Stone, 29, embraced the theme of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology in a white gown featuring a black corset around her waist by Prada.

Designers Dolce & Gabbana in particular have provided celebs with some of their best corset moments on the red carpet. Kim Kardashian, 37, looked heavenly yet hot in a white corset dress by the Italian design house to a fragrance launch in Nov. of 2017. Katy Perry, 33, rocked an ornate yet racy gold and black corset top with matching black pants by the designers to a Spotify event in 2016. Lupita Nyong’o, 35, just wore an incredible black corset gown to a movie premiere in March of 2018 that featured a full corset bodice that ran from her hips to her chest along with sexy straps.

Some stars like rocking corsets on red carpets that are less formal. Kendall Jenner, 22, wore a red corset with her cute plaid Louis Vuitton dress during Paris Fashion Week in 2017. Gigi Hadid, 22, wore a white shirt dress with a black leather corset to a boot launch in 2016. Fellow model Winnie Harlow, 23, wore a nearly identical outfit of a slightly shorter white shirt dress and black corset to a New York clothing launch this past January. You can see our gallery of 21 sexy stars rocking corset dresses by clicking here.