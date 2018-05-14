Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner & More Stars Who First Revealed Their Babies On Social Media

Is there anything better than seeing a beautiful baby? It’s only fitting that stars addicted to social media, like the Kardashian and Jenner, women, would go online to introduce their kids. See the sweetest celeb baby pics first posted online here!

Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kylie Jenner, all hopped on Instagram within the past few months to post the first photos of Chicago West, True Thompson, and Stormi Webster. The famous mothers kept us waiting for even just glimpses of their precious little ones, but after seeing the sweet pics, it was all well worth it. It’s just been days since we got to see the first photo of darling True. Khloe posted it in honor of her daughter’s 1-month birthday (well, she was off by a couple days, but still!).

It was actually a little clip of True babbling happily in her crib, and Khloe layered a cute Snapchat filter over it. She may not really have butterflies fluttering around her at all times, but those little freckles and beautiful eyelashes are all her! Khloe’s admitted that she thinks True’s her father, Tristan Thompson‘s “mini-me,” but we see SO much of her in her daughter.

For more first photos of celebrity babies that their parents, like Dwayne Johnson, Serena Williams, Anna Kournikova, and Kevin Hart, first posted to social media