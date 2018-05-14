19 Stars Lounging On Larger-Than-Life Pool Floats In Sexy Swimwear: Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, & More

Summer’s almost here and that can only mean two things – pools and giant floats. Even the coolest celebs can’t resist posing on a blown-up swan when the sun’s out. Take a look!

Yes, it’s true. Larger-than-life pool floats are in. They were fun to jump on when you were a kid. And celebs can’t resist them, even as adults. Whether they’re lounging on one during a family vacation, or trying to look effortlessly cool before hitting the music festival circuit, stars are just like us. Yep, their Instagram and Facebook pages include at least one inflatable pool toy pic too. Nicki Minaj, 35, took the humble float to a whole new level in March 2017 in her “Make Love” video with Gucci Mane. Baby girl straddled that float while wearing a sizzling hot, barely-there bikini. Thigh-high black, high-heeled boots and shades upped the sexiness factor, as did the gold chains that draped her body. OK Nicki!

But the rapper isn’t the only one. Taylor Swift, 28, is a fan of pool floats too. She truly loves them and has been photographed numerous times posing on various types. In June 2015 she rode a giant white swan – while sporting a black bikini – with her then boyfriend, DJ Calvin Harris, 34. She’s also posed on a unicorn with Empire actress Serayah McNeill, 22. Rihanna, 30, is a pool float fan too. In 2016 she was snapped hugging an inflatable swan. But, of course, RiRi’s swan had to be a little bit different. It was covered with images of people enjoying their summer vacations and lounging by the pool.

Rihanna looked cute in those Snapchat photos but other stars have treated their toys as the backdrop for a sexier vacation shoot. Ariel Winter, 20, sunbathed on a pizza wedge in an itsy-bitsy-teeny-weeny blue bikini. Bella Hadid, 21, looked effortlessly cool in a black one-piece while posing on a rose-colored swan. As for the oldest Kardashian sister – Kourtney, 39 – she covered all the summer trends by wearing a string bikini, with a wedgie-style bottom while lying on a multi-colored inflatable swan! Check out these other celebs who sizzled while having fun in a swimming pool.