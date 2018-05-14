Just one day after Cardi B deleted her Instagram, a report has surfaced that her doctor ordered her to get off of social media because it was adding stress to her pregnancy. Here’s all the details!

Pregnancy all by itself is an ordeal for women — swelling, discomfort and more! Let’s add being a touring performer on top of that. Let’s also add battling with critics on social media! It’s got to take a serious toll! Which is why it’s not a huge surprise that a report has surfaced claiming Cardi B, 25, was told she needed to get off of social media because the stress was complicating her pregnancy! “It was too much stress, dealing with the haters on Instagram. The doctor told her to stay off for now,” a source told MediaTakeout.com, claiming the orders came from the rapper’s obstetrician. “Cardi was getting really stressed out, and everyone is worried. Cardi should have gotten off a long time ago. But she’s off now, and everyone is happy.”

This report definitely explains why Cardi decided to delete her Instagram after clapping back at Azealia Banks for attacking her on May 12. First, Azealia confirmed that she called Cardi an “illiterate untalented rat” on The Breakfast Club. “I feel like maybe two years ago the conversation surrounding black women’s culture was really reaching an all time high,” she said, after admitting to the insult on The Breakfast Club on May 11. “We were really discussing our power amongst ourselves and Beyonce came out with ‘Lemonade’ and there was just this really…intelligent conversation going on nationally. And then everything just kind of changed. And then it was like, Cardi B.”

Cardi offered this swift response: “Beyonce? Wasn’t Beyonce the same woman she was talking s*** about and dragging all over the media? I’m from the hood I speak how I speak… I never asked to be a example or a role model I don’t want to change my ways because I’m famous that’s why I just mind my business. This from a woman that bleached her skin but want to advocate. Goodbye.” Let’s hope deciding to step back from social media has helped Cardi.