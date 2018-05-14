Cardi B Attacks ‘Shady’ Radio Host On Instagram: ‘Eat A D*** Hating A** B****’

Azealia Banks isn’t the only one beefing with Cardi B online. She called out rapper and radio host Nya Lee for being ‘shady,’ and these two got into a fight that is 100 percent nasty.

After seeing this, no wonder Cardi B, 25, deleted her instagram. Nya Lee, 26, who briefly appeared on Love & Hip Hop and hosts a show on Hitz101.9, revealed on May 14 that she and Cardi got into a vicious fight online. In a series of DM screenshots, Nya showed a knock-down, drag-out ugly fight that seemingly started when Nya mentioned Cardi in her IG stories. “I find it so funny how you be on my DMs, [trying to] get close but you be doing shady sh*t,” Cardi said in a DM. “EAT A DICK hating ass b*tch. I peepin the funny sh*t keep the same f*ckin energy when you come around me.”

From there, it gets worse. The gist is this, per Hot New Hip-Hop: Nya said she wasn’t hating on Cardi’s success. She simply didn’t like Cardi’s flow. Cardi accused Nya of being hypocritical – “My delivery sucks but you beg me to do a song with you and Kashdoll” – to which Nya denied it, saying Cardi was being a “delusional.” The whole argument is pretty rancid, and Nya said she “spent hours fighting with myself on whether or not to even address this. It’s just so troubling to me that the same people we praise for women empowerment are the same ones tearing other up and coming female artists down. The media often times brushes things under the rug for their favs but this literally hurt me to my soul and I really understand now what It feels like to be attacked by the same artist you cheered on.”

Cardi wasn’t having any of Nya’s argument, posting a now-deleted screenshot of the Instagram post to her Twitter account. “For now I’m going to be fake and let everybody play me,” she said, albeit sarcastically. “I’m going to let females that ask me for favors that comes to my face and say ‘I’m so proud of you’ but throw shade under comments and insta stories get away with it!! If you don’t like me cool but don’t act like you do.”

It seems Cardi’s going to have to delete her Twitter soon. Cardi deleted her IG after clapping back at Azealia Banks, who called Cardi B an “illiterate untalented rat” and “caricature of a black woman.” Prior to this clash with Azealia, Cardi did vent about how Nicki Minaj stans were sending her unborn baby death threats and hate, and it seems this fight with Banks was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Supposedly, Cardi’s doctor told her to get off social media because the stress wasn’t good for her or her baby. If that’s the case, expect Cardi to do the same to her Twitter account until her pregnancy’s over.