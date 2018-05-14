‘American Idol’: Cade Foehner Says He’s Not Voting For GF Gabby Barrett After Being Eliminated

Trouble in paradise? After Cade Foehner’s shocking elimination on ‘American Idol’s Mother’s Day episode, he admitted that he isn’t voting for anyone, including his girl, Gabby Barrett! — Find out why!

Is there bad blood between American Idol‘s unexpected couple, Cade Foehner, 21, and Gabby Barrett, 18, following his elimination on May 13? We’re going to say it’s highly unlikely, although Foehner did admit that he won’t be voting for any of the remaining contestants — Barrett, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, 19, and Maddie Poppe, 20. Foehner agreed with Michael J. Woodward, who was also eliminated on Sunday night, that they will leave the voting up to America. “I really like all three of them so I don’t want to cast any of my votes to a specific person because I would feel bad. So I think I will put the trust in America… I will be happy with whomever wins,” Woodward said to reporters in a post-show interview. Foehner kept things short, saying, “I think the same.”

Foehner and Barrett struck up a romance while competing on the competition show, and have always supported one another. At one point, Barrett even admitted that if she didn’t win, she’d love to see Foehner win. “I mean she just fits the bill and I want the most for her career!” Foehner previously said to reporters in a group interview when asked about Barrett’s support of him.

Although Foehner won’t be back for the Top 3, he said his elimination hasn’t left him with any mixed emotions. “There is no regrets to be made or sadness to be had because our best friends get to go on,” he admitted. “Our brothers and sister get to go to the finale. We basically have careers if we work our tails off. It is a step, it is more than we could have ever hoped for.”

During the show’s Disney Night in later April, Foehner performed The Little Mermaid‘s “Kiss the Girl”. After the emotional rendition, host, Ryan Seacrest, asked him if he was thinking about a special someone while singing the emotional song. , “Possibly,” he said, blushing. The camera then caught Barrett covering her face, clearly smiling. “I thought I saw someone in the lounge paying very close attention,” Ryan added.

The two artists have played coy about their romance, with Barrett saying, “No comment,” when asked by Entertainment Tonight about her romance with Foehner. Later on, when Foehner was asked about Barrett, he said, ” Honest to goodness, we’re great friends. I adore her, but we are trying to build a career and we are focused, hardworking and we’re not letting it get in the way.”

As for what’s next for Foehner? — “You know, just working on tunes and doing the tour. That is the immediate plan right now because that is how we further get our name out. To show people that we can put on a show,” the Texas singer explained.

The Top 3 will compete again for America’s Vote as the American Idol two-night finale begins LIVE on Sunday at 8|7c on ABC.