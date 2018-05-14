Brie Bella Slams John Cena As She Helps Nikki Plan Wedding: He’s Made No ‘Sacrifices’ For You

Brie Bella thinks it’s ‘bullsh-t’ that Nikki has to ‘tip toe’ around John Cena’s feelings while planning their wedding! Check out this new clip from ‘Total Bellas’, where Brie tells Nikki she’s made way too many sacrifices!

Brie Bella, 34, can’t sit aside any longer and watch her sister, Nikki Bella, 34, “tip toe” around her wedding planning with John Cena, 41, in this new Total Bellas clip. “I don’t understand why you have to walk on eggshells with him with this wedding. It’s like absolutely ridiculous,” Brie tells Nikki in the below preview (via E!) for the season three premiere, May 20. “No, it’s been a lot of fun so don’t make it negative,” Nikki replies. “Sometimes you just tiptoe around John to not make him angry and I think that’s bulls–t,” Brie admits.

Nikki then gets confused, asking, “Isn’t that what wives are supposed to do?” And, Brie gives her the business. “F–k no. I tell (Daniel) Bryan exactly how I feel all the time,” she says. “I don’t hold back ever. It bothers me because I know what you want.” Nikki hits back and tells Brie what she really wants is to get married. “So I’m not going to ruin that,” Nikki adds. “You have made a lot of sacrifices. It’s about time John started making some,” Brie tells her. However, Nikki continues to back John, saying, “He is, he wasn’t going to get married and no he is.”

“Oh boo hoo, I feel so bad for him. He’s freaking lucky to marry you and it bothers me that you’re going to sacrifice all of it just ‘cause you’re grateful that John proposed to you,” Brie says. And, sh-t just got real.

In a separate preview, Nikki and Cena share an emotional moment, where she admits she’s unsure if she can sacrifice not having kids for him.

As you may know, Nikki and Cena called off their engagement, after six years together, on April 15. “After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. ‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We as that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives,” the couple said in a joint statement.

Nikki has been living with Brie since the split, despite a report, which claimed Nikki has been spending nights with John. Their wedding would’ve occurred over a year after Cena proposed to Nikki on live TV during WrestleMania 33 in April 2017.

Season 3 premiere of Total Bellas airs Sunday, May 20 at 9 PM, only on E!.