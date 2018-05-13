Tristan Thompson’s Ex Shares 1st Pic Of Their Son Prince — Stealing Khloe Kardashian’s Thunder?

Tristan Thompson’s ex Jordan Craig just posted a totally adorable photo of their son! Is she trying to steal the spotlight from Khloe and True? Take a look right here!

It’s Mother’s Day and the tributes to Hollywood’s mothers are pouring in! And it turns out, so are celeb baby images! Tristan Thompson‘s, 27, stunning ex Jordan Craig, 26, just took to Instagram to share the first photo of their 1-year-old son Prince Thompson! In it, he is checking out a playhouse that looks like a castle! “My Little P! Today is ‘Mother’s Day’ to the world…but my day couldn’t begin without making sure I put a smile on your face first,” she captioned the sweet photo! As fans know, this photo comes just a day after Tristan’s current GF Khloe Kardashian, 33, shared the first video of little True Thompson! So, is Jordan looking to steal KoKo’s thunder?

On Saturday, May 12, the world finally got a good look at Baby True! In the clip, the adorable newborn bats her dark eyes while the flower filter is on, giving her an amazing glow. Too cute! “Happy one month old mama,” Khloe says in the background. “I love you pretty girl.” What a precious moment! We can’t get enough of True’s freckles!

Although Jordan attempting to outshine Khloe sounds unlikely, we should note that after cheating allegations began surfacing about Tristan, we learned that his ex wasn’t exactly surprised by the troubling news. “Jordan has only ever wanted to handle herself with class when it came to Tristan. But, in her mind, she knew that it was only a matter of time before Tristan broke Khloe’s heart,” a source close to Jordan told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Jordan has always been tight-lipped about Tristan‘s behavior after he left her while she was pregnant with their son Prince. But, she’s seen this type of behavior before from Tristan, and as a woman, she’s sad for Khloe because she knows this feeling all too well,” the source added. “Jordan knows that how you get them is how you’ll lose them, and Tristan was with her before he left for Khloe. So at the very least, Jordan is disappointed in Tristan because she hoped being with Khloe would have at least matured him a bit more as a man.”