The Weeknd Supports Bella Hadid At Cannes Fashion Show After Making Out — See Pics

These two are not are not wasting time rekindling their romance! Bella Hadid took to the catwalk for the Fashion for Relief show on Sunday and The Weeknd was on hand to watch! See the photos right here!

Ever since those photos surfaced of The Weeknd locking lips with his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid in Cannes, fans have been desperate to know if it was just a momentary slip-up or signs of a relationship soaring back to life! And it looks like we’re getting our answer! The 21-year-old supermodel walked in the Fashion for Relief fashion show, sporting a sparkling gown that offered attendees some tiny peeks at her insane figure! Truly gorgeous! And sitting in the stands was none other than the 28-year-old crooner enjoying the show in a green denim jacket and a black ball cap at the event.

This is just the latest sign that these 2 have struck up a relationship again after Selena Gomez famously dumped him to return to her on-again, off-again ex Justin Bieber. After publicly sharing a kiss in France, a report surfaced that Bella and Weeknd actually left that party together! They’re not exactly being subtle if fellow attendees noticed this! But hey, what do they have to hide!?

However, we learned soon after that kissing pic surfaced, his ex Selena was pretty upset! “Selena screamed, ‘what the hell,’ when she found out about Bella and Abel [Tesfaye] making out in Cannes,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is sad things didn’t work out between her and Abel and thinks he is a great guy, so she hopes he can find happiness. But she was completely shocked and can’t believe they are back together after everything they have been through.” Hey, all is fair in love and war and Bell and Abel are both single! Why shouldn’t they take another chance at romance together!?