Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s 17 Most Romantic Photos Together Ahead Of Royal Wedding

There’s just six more days until the Royal Wedding, and as the countdown winds down, we’re looking back at some of the sweetest photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle so far. Check it out here!

The Lifetime movie based on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s love story, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, debuts on May 13, just six days ahead of the real-life couple’s big day. In honor of the movie premiere and anticipated, upcoming nuptials, we’ve rounded up some of Meghan and Harry’s most romantic photos together! Check it out above.

These two are expected to behave a certain way in public, but that hasn’t stopped them from showing off some PDA every once in a while. From holding hands to stealing sweet, close moments with one another when the cameras are on them, Meghan and Harry have subtly shown off their love at even the most serious events. The first time we saw them looking intimate was in their engagement portraits last November — they looked SO in love with each other as they posed close together, with Meghan showing off the gorgeous engagement ring Harry gave her.

Since then, Meghan has been by Harry’s side for royal events all 2018 long, and he always does such a great job at making sure she’s comfortable. Many photos of them at public events show him whispering in her ear and leaning close in a sweet and protective way. Meghan is one lucky lady!

Click through the gallery above to check out more of Harry and Meghan’s most romantic photos. There’s sure to be plenty more to come when they walk down the aisle in less than a week, too! Love is most definitely in the air!