Donald Trump Forgets To Mention Melania In Mother’s Day Post & Twitter Slams Him

Donald Trump took to Twitter on May 13 to post a Mother’s Day video in which he thanked his own mother but didn’t mention Melania Trump and followers are totally calling him out for it. See the wild responses here!

President Donald Trump, 71, took to Twitter on May 13 to praise his mother, Mary MacLeod, and wish everyone a Happy Mother’s Day in a video he posted but when he failed to mention his wife and mother to his son, Barron, 12, Melania Trump, 48, it didn’t take long for major backlash to erupt. “My fellow Americans, this Sunday is one of the most important days of the year: Mother’s Day,” Donald said in the video. “Since the earlier days of our republic, America’s strength has come from the love and courage and devotion of our mothers.” He went on to talk about his mother, who passed away in 2000, and mentioned how incredible she was and how he learned so much from her but when the video ended and Melania’s name wasn’t mentioned, many followers responded with strong opinions.

“No words for Melania? Isnt she a mother. Oh, well. Happy Mother’s Day Melania @FLOTUS. Here’s some flowers. You need them today and everyday,” one follower tweeted with a picture of roses. “Over 8 hours ago @ realDonaldTrump tweeted Happy Mother’s Day for his deceased mother, but NOT one word yet to wish his wife and son Barron’s mother Melania a Happy Mother’s Day—WTF! Instead he went to play golf! Fine husband! # RESIGN both as husband and President. Loathe you,” another said.

Other followers also used their response to the Donald to point out that in addition to Melania, his ex-wives are also mothers to his children and he could have mentioned at least one of them. “You have three (that we know of) babies mommies so the least you could have done is wished Melania and ex wives a Happy Mother’s Day. After all, they brought into this world a ‘Trump’ so they should get a shout out by the sperm donor,” one user cleverly posted. Some followers also took it upon themselves to mention Melania on the special day. “Obviously somebody wrote that first part for you because it actually sounded coherent, the last part is just you rambling as usual. Happy Mother’s Day Melania. Someone has to say it. You have my deepest sympathy,” another user tweeted.

While followers were looking out for Melania on the national holiday, Melania also took to Twitter to celebrate. “Happy Mother’s Day!,” she tweeted along with a close-up photo of some light pink roses. We’re not sure if Donald gave her the roses or if she found the pic from somewhere else, but either way, it was good to see her still celebrating among all the online chaos!

We hope Melania and mothers everywhere had a wonderful Mother’s Day!