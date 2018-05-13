DJ Khaled Shares Mother’s Day Post For Wife After Revealing He Refuses To Perform Oral Sex

DJ Khaled just gave a shoutout to his wife for Mother’s Day after facing a serious backlash for admitting he isn’t willing to perform oral sex in his marriage! See his post!

Well, DJ Khaled may not be willing to do, ahem, certain things for his wife Nicole Tuck, but that doesn’t me he doesn’t appreciate her! The 42-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Mother’s Day to send her a special message. “Happy Mother’s Day to the Queen!!” he captioned a photo of himself giving Nicole a hug. “To my best Friend the love of my life ! Me and our son @asahdkhaled we love you so much !! Thank you for being you thank you for loving me and ASAHD !!! thank you for our biggest blessing our son ! When I first met YOU I knew that I would be wit you forever!!!”

As fans know, this posts arrives after the rapper found himself under fire when an old interview from 2015 resurfaced in which he admitted that he isn’t willing to perform oral sex! “A woman should praise the man—the king” he said while defending his stance on The Breakfast Club. “If you holding it down for your woman I feel like the woman should praise. And a man should praise the queen. But you know, my way of praising is called, ‘How was dinner? You like the house you living in? You like all them clothes you getting? I’m taking care of your family, I’m taking care of my family.’ You know, I’m putting in the work.”

Not long after the interview resurfaced, Khaled was blasted by loads of celebs and fans for his stance. “You’re seriously missing out man,” actress Evan Rachel Wood tweeted in response. “Take it from someone who has pride and thoroughly enjoys pleasuring women. You should grow up.”