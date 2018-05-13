Chanel Iman Pregnant With First Child Two Months After Marrying Sterling Shepard

Congrats to Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard! Just two months after tying the knot, the model announced on Mother’s Day that she is pregnant with their first child!

Happy Mother’s Day to Chanel Iman! The 27-year-old announced on Instagram that she’s expecting her first child with husband Sterling Shepard, 25! “Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you. As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mommies to be,” she captioned a photo of her showing off her growing belly.

This happy news comes just two months after the couple tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony at the Bevery Hills Hotel on March 3. The wedding reportedly took place in front of friends and family including fellow model, Jourdan Dunn and other famous pals like Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, and Terrence J. Of course, some of Sterling’s New York Giants teammates were there to support him too – Odell Beckham Jr. even served as a groomsman!

The pair dated for over a year before Sterling popped the question. The couple had a pretty quick engagement, with the proposal taking place in Dec. 2017, which was only three months before they walked down the aisle. Chanel gushed about her husband back when they announced she’d said yes. “A night full of tears or happiness,” she said in an Instagram caption. “I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with @Sterl_Shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs.” Aww! Congrats again to the expectant parents on their growing family!