‘Love Yourself: Tear’: BTS Reveals Entire 11-Song Tracklist For Upcoming Album & Fans Are Loving It

BTS just gave their fans a major sneak peak at what’s to come on their forthcoming album, ‘Love Yourself: Tear.’ Of course, the BTS ARMY is HYPED over the new tracklist!

BTS fans don’t have to wait any longer to find out that the song titles on the band’s upcoming album Love Yourself: Tear! The K-Pop phenoms dropped the tracklist for their forthcoming LP on May 14 at midnight KST, and the BTS ARMY is already coming up with theories about what the songs will be about! Including the intro and outro tracks, there are 11 songs in total. The tracklist also reveals that the group collaborated again with Steve Aoki. The DJ previously remixed their 2017 single “MIC Drop” from their fifth EP Love Yourself: Her.

One song off the forthcoming project is called “Anpanman” which references a popular Japanese picture book. Someone noticed how some of the fans have already adopted the cartoon character as their Twitter icons. “I already saw ARMYs using Anpanman as Profile pic Hahsjdkdklfl,” the user tweeted. One of the fans who made this switch responded with a gif of the character.

“Fake Love” also appears on the list, which was already spoiled as a single thanks to an earlier slip up. The Ellen DeGeneres Show previously announced its guest lineup for May, with BTS set to make an appearance on May 25. However, the announcement also gave away the name of the new song, but it turned out ok since fans were beyond excited about the exposed detail.

BTS will be performing at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, with the group set to give the debut TV performance of the new single from their Love Yourself: Tear album. This performance will be a huge one for the group, since in the K-pop world, the debut performance of a new single is known as their “comeback.” The BBMAs are also a huge event, so not only does this mean that they’re hugely successful artists who can land a big awards show slot, but they’re also paving the way for greater opportunities for K-pop to expand to an even larger audience (although their dedicated global following is already pretty massive.)

Love Yourself: Tear is scheduled to drop on May 19. This will be the band’s third full length album, and be a sequel to their Love Yourself: Her EP. It’s also their first full album since Wings which was released in 2016.